Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 706,300 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 706,300 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 319,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,790,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

