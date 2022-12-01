Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 563,025 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 563,025 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for approximately 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.60% of Celestica worth $127,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

CLS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

