Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 143,356 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Skyworks Solutions worth $44,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. 38,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

