Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

LESL opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages have commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

