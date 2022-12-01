Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Leju Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.