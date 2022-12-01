Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE LEJU opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
Leju Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.