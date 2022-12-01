Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,102 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $55,153.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,670,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,489,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

Shares of LEGH opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

