Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 8,518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 295,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,016,650. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

