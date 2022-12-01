Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 10,518 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 10.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,455,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 2,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,852. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.