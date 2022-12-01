Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $11.35 on Thursday, hitting $364.15. The company had a trading volume of 54,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,840. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

