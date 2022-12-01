Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 201 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $461.11. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,270. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $463.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.47 and a 200-day moving average of $404.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

