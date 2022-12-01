Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

