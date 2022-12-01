Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 664 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.