Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,237 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $954,000.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,328. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18.

