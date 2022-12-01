Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 533,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,217,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 613,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,910,000 after buying an additional 132,652 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 400,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

