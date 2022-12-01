Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,993. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.