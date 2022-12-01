Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.83. 595,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,014,496. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $334.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

