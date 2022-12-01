Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,041,847 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

