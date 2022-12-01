Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $472.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

