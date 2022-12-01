Lakeside Advisors INC. Purchases 10,000 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,351,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 307,894 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $7,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MicroVision by 71.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 375,167 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 44,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,219. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.