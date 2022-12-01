Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

