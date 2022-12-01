Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00261918 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00087888 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00059848 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,938,410 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
