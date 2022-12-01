Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00261918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00087888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,938,410 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

