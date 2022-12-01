KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $393.15 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

