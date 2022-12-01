Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 1,983,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,716. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($2.00). On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.