Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

