Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 4,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $47,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $35.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,543.01. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,356.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2,208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,587.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,467.73.

AutoZone Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

