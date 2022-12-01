Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys 399,872 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 338,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,034,140. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

