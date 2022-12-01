Kiltearn Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises approximately 1.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 2.91% of Qurate Retail worth $31,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 22.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 25.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 145,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,745. The company has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.78. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

