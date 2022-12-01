KILT Protocol Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $42,221,649,017,931.90 billion and approximately $66,030.29 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

