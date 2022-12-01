KickToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,994.60 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $880,511.65 and approximately $159,994.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,966.71 or 1.00007474 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00244266 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,550,524 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,555,744.68347745. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00662908 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $167,064.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

