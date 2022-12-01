Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 114,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 198,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

