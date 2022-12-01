Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP Sells $638,217.50 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.