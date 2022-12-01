Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP John Page Sells 6,823 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $180.89 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

