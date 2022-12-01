Key Square Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Bancolombia comprises 1.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

CIB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,413. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancolombia Profile

Separately, UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

