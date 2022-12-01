Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

APTV stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.19. 1,703,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

