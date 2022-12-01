Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,244 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$72,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,210 shares in the company, valued at C$2,670,387.50.

On Friday, November 18th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 15,466 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$201,058.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$139,900.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 700 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$8,435.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$273,334.23.

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

