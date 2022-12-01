Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 4,300 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.38% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 300,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

RLGT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLGT shares. StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.