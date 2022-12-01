Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 19,900 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 3.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,313 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 856,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 35,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,927. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

