Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 13,300 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises approximately 2.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.41% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,202. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $483.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLDD. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

