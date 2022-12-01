Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 13,300 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.41% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,960,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,202. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $483.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

