Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 11,500 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 14,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

