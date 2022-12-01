Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises about 2.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.30% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 29,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

