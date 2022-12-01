Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Radian Group makes up about 3.4% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Radian Group worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 176,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radian Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,078,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,374,000 after purchasing an additional 511,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 23,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,156. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

