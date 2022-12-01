Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 197,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
