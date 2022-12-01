Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.38% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 423,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 369,445 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,151. The company has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

