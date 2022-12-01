Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 333.9% in November

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 333.9% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

KSSRF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,875. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

