Keh Shew Lu Sells 8,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

DIOD stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,726. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

