Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.77. 128,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a market cap of $408.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

