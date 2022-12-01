Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $408.62. 135,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,351. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.10.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

