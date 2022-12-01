Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,713 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 814,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,620. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.