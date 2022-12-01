Keb Asset Management LLC Has $40.04 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,738 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 25.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,705. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.